Evacuation orders were on Tuesday sent by the 112 civil protection hotline to 12 villages threatened by a wildfire in the region of Arcadia in the Peloponnese.

The residents of Chrysochori, Iamatikes Piges, Loutra, Litharos, Ayioneri, Parnassos, Ochthia, Aetorachi, Kalliani, Doxa, Toubisi and Melidoni were told to evacuate in the direction of Tropaia and Tripoli.

Authorities are sending reinforcements in the area to contain the blaze.