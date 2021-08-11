NEWS

Syntagma works get under way

syntagma-works-get-under-way

Preparatory works for the revamping of the lower part of Syntagma Square in central Athens got under way Tuesday as the area set for renovation was fenced off. 

The works will focus on the side of Filellinon Street facing the square between Karagiorgi Servias and Mitropoleos streets.

According to the municipality, as long as the renovation works last, there will be no disruptions caused to three lanes of traffic and the bus and trolley lines on the lower side of the square. 

The safe and secure passage of people who move, work and do their shopping in the wider area has also been secured, it said.

