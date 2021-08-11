NEWS

Over 20 villages evacuated as fire rages in Gortynia

over-20-villages-evacuated-as-fire-rages-in-gortynia

Fire crews worked overnight to prevent the flames from spreading to residential areas in the region of Gortynia in the Peloponnese. 

Fires continued to rage in largely inaccessible terrain close to the areas of Fanaraki, Kastraki, Pyrri, Lotus, Liodora, Chrysochori and Dafni.

The blazes have destroyed large areas of farm land and several animal barns, while disrupting electrical power and water supply.

Authorities on Tuesday evacuated 21 villages as a precaution: Chrysochori, Iamatiges Piges, Loutra, Litharos, Ayioneri, Parnassos, Ochthia, Aetorachi, Kalliani, Doxa, Toubitsi, Melidoni, Palaiochori, Pyrris, Agios Ioannis, Lotus, Liodora, Kastraki, Fanaraki, Livadaki and Kapellitsa.

Reinforcements were expected on Wednesday to help the fire fighting effort.

 

Fire
READ MORE
we-fought-a-great-battle-greece-defends-wildfire-response
NEWS

‘We fought a great battle’: Greece defends wildfire response

A man holding a hose is helped to climb a slope, as a wildfire burns in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021. [Stringer/Reuters]
NEWS

Probe ordered into possible organized arson plan

Firefightering helicopters are filled with water off the beach of the village of Pefki, on the island of Evia. [Reuters]
NEWS

Greek villagers try to save homes as wildfires burn for eighth day

File photo.
NEWS

Villages evacuated in Arcadia

pm-unveils-suport-measures-for-fire-victims
NEWS

PM unveils suport measures for fire victims

[Intime News]
NEWS

Hardalias: About 20 fire-fighting aircraft are flying at any given moment