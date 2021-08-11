week-long-overnight-curfew-imposed-on-iraklio-to-stem-virus-surge

A week-long curfew aimed at stopping a rise in coronavirus unfections took effect in the region of Iraklio, Crete, on Wednesday.

The curfew applies from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., except for night workers and health emergencies.

The measures also foresee the around-the-clock prohibition of music at bars and restaurants and other entertainment venues.

The measures are valid through to Tuesday, August 7, and will be re-evaluated by the National Committee of Public Health next week.

Moreover, as is the case across the country, any events with a physical presence of more than 20 people in a private, non-professional spaces are not allowed.

The administrative fines in cases of violations amount from 50,000 to 200,000 euros.