Covid-19: Authorities report 3,475 new infections

Greek health authorities announced 3,475 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday from 4,181 the day before.

The overall number of infections since the start of the pandemic is now 524,871.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also recorded 19 new deaths which raised the number of fatalities to 13,138.

A total of 226 patients remain intubated in intensive care units from 219 on Wednesday, while 246 new patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours.