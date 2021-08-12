people-smugglers-arrested-at-athens-airport

Police on Wednesday announced the dismantling of a ring that smuggled people through Athens International Airport to other European countries with fake documents.

Three members of the gang – two Greeks aged 18 and 22 and one foreign national, 20 – were arrested at Athens Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Two foreign nationals who were trying to board a flight with fake documents were also arrested.

Two Greek women were also arrested later in the day after police raided a house in Athens in connection with the case.