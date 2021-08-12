NEWS

People smugglers arrested at Athens Airport

people-smugglers-arrested-at-athens-airport

Police on Wednesday announced the dismantling of a ring that smuggled people through Athens International Airport to other European countries with fake documents.

Three members of the gang – two Greeks aged 18 and 22 and one foreign national, 20 – were arrested at Athens Airport on Sunday afternoon.

Two foreign nationals who were trying to board a flight with fake documents were also arrested.

Two Greek women were also arrested later in the day after police raided a house in Athens in connection with the case.

Crime Migration
READ MORE
ngo-members-linked-to-migrant-trafficking
NEWS

NGO members linked to migrant trafficking

File photo.
NEWS

Authorities crack down on traffickers in SE Aegean

two-afghan-youths-get-five-years-for-moria-fire
NEWS

Two Afghan youths get five years for Moria fire

safe-house-manager-73-linked-to-crime-ring-on-kos
NEWS

Safe house manager, 73, linked to crime ring on Kos

police-dismantle-large-migrant-trafficking-ring
NEWS

Police dismantle large migrant trafficking ring

police-launches-probe-into-claims-of-violence-against-migrants
NEWS

Police launches probe into claims of violence against migrants