NEWS

Evia disaster country’s biggest ever from single fire

evia-disaster-country-s-biggest-ever-from-single-fire
[ANA-MPA]

The wildfires in the northern part of Evia island have burnt an estimated 50,795 hectares in just six days, a figure that may reach up to 70,000, according to Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth observation program (EFFIS).

The data make it the biggest disaster ever in Greece from a single fire.

The second in terms of size of areas burned occurred in 2007 in the area of ​​Paleochori-Andritsaina in Ilia, southern Greece, and destroyed 44,841 hectares.

However, the 2007 fires in Ilia did not blaze across one united front. According to fire service data, there were three different, distinct fires with different causes then.

The EFFIS system also showed that the second largest disaster due to fires in Greece this summer was on the border of Ilia-Arcadia in the Peloponnese, which burned an estimated 15,015 hectares.

It is followed by the fire in Lakonia (in the area of ​​Gytheio), which burned an estimated 11,112 hectares. The blazes in Attica that, according to EFFIS, incinerated 8,454 hectares of forest were the fourth largest this year in Greece.

Fire Environment
READ MORE
greek-wildfires-a-major-ecological-catastrophe-pm-says
NEWS

Greek wildfires a major ecological catastrophe, PM says

A scene from Thursday afternoon in Rovies, northern Evia. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Centuries-old olive tree burnt on Evia

[AP]
NEWS

WWF rejects claims Evia wildfires were set to make way for wind turbines 

[Reuters]
NEWS

Mediterranean has become a ‘wildfire hotspot,’ EU scientists say

[e-evros.gr]
NEWS

Village evacuated in northeastern Greece as wildfire threatens national park

environment-is-low-priority
NEWS

Environment is low priority