Schools to reopen Sept. 13 with vaccination certificate or test

Schools in Greece will reopen on September 13, with teachers required to present a vaccination certificate, a certificate of recovery from the disease or a negative molecular test result that will have to be presented to the schools twice a week, the Education Ministry said on Wednesday.

Students will have to present the same proof (the vaccination certificate if they are over 12 years old).

The rules will also apply to higher education professors and students.

Further protocols and details, including managing educational materials and supporting students, will be released closer to the start of the academic year.

[ANA-MPA]