Municipalities to open account for reforestation 

The Central Union of Greek Municipalities (KEDE) said on Wednesday that a special account will be opened for the collection of contributions for the restoration of areas devastated by the wildfires.

KEDE said it will deposit 500,000 euros in the account.

The union has already launched an online platform recording the needs of fire-affected municipalities as well as the donations of individuals and sponsors here.

Moreover, KEDE also said that other special accounts will be opened in collaboration with the Regional Associations of Municipalities where members of the public can contribute to the restoration of infrastructure such as power generators and others.

According to reports, there is no particular need for food and water, but there is a great shortage of animal feed for thousands of sheep and goats.