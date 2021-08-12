Turkey’s Erdogan says he could meet with Taliban leader

Taliban fighters and Afghans gather inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. [Mohammad Asif Khan/AP]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he could meet with the leader of the Taliban as part of efforts to end the fighting in Afghanistan.

Erdogan was speaking in a televised interview with CNN Turk.

Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks. President Tayyip Erdogan has asked it to meet financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions.

The Taliban have warned Turkey against keeping troops in Afghanistan to guard the airport but Ankara has maintained its stance.

[Reuters]