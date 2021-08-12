NEWS

Minister nudges unvaccinated health workers

Deputy Minister of Health Vassilis Kontozamanis on Thursday nudged unvaccinated health workers at state-run and private hospitals to have their jab against Covid-19 before the set deadline.

In a letter to the directors of Greece’s regional health clinics, Kontozamanis said that health workers are obliged by law to receive their first dose of vaccination, or single-dose shot, by September 1.  

The minister warned that, according to law, health workers at state hospitals will be suspended if they refuse to have their vaccination.

