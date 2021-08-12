NEWS

All passengers rescued from yacht wreck off Milos

The 18 passengers on board a vessel that sank off the island of Milos in the Cyclades were rescued, the coast guard confirmed on Thursday.

The passengers on the British-flagged yacht were Greek nationals and included five minors and seven crew members.

The rescue operation was carried out by the high-speed passenger ship Sea Jet 2, a cargo ship and a boat with a member of the coast guard on board.

All passengers were taken to the port of Milos.

A 58-year-old man suffered a light head injury and was transported to the Milos Health Center for first aid and further examinations.

His condition was not a cause for concern, reports said.

The location of the accident, whose cause had still not been made known later on Thursday, was located 16 nautical miles northwest of Milos.

