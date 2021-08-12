Intubations rise to 240, new Covid-19 cases to 3,605

New coronavirus infections climbed to 3,605 cases in Greece on Thursday, from 3,475 the previous day.

The overall number of infections since the start of the pandemic now stands at 528,474.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) recorded 20 deaths which raised the number of fatalities to 13,158.

There were also 240 intubated patients in intensive care units from 226 on Wednesday.

Attica recorded 938 of the new cases, Thessaloniki 298 and Iraklio in Crete (where an overnight curfew has been imposed) 278.