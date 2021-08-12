Curfews in Chania and Zakynthos extended to August 18
The current restrictive measures in the city of Chania, Crete, and the island of Zakynthos on the Ionian Sea, imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, are extended to 6 p.m. on August 18, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection announced on Thursday.
The restrictions, which went into effect on August 6 for the two regions, include an overnight curfew from 1 a.m. – 6 a.m., and a 24-hour ban on the playing of music in bars and cafes.