curfews-in-chania-and-zakynthos-extended-to-august-18

The current restrictive measures in the city of Chania, Crete, and the island of Zakynthos on the Ionian Sea, imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, are extended to 6 p.m. on August 18, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection announced on Thursday.

The restrictions, which went into effect on August 6 for the two regions, include an overnight curfew from 1 a.m. – 6 a.m., and a 24-hour ban on the playing of music in bars and cafes.