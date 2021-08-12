Delta variant accounts for 79.1 pct of new cases, says expert

The Delta variant of Covid-19 has become the dominant strain in Greece, accounting for 79.1 percent of new cases, said Charalambos Gogos, an infectious disease specialist and member of the Covid-19 Committee of Experts.

Gogos told a press briefing that it will soon reach 90 percent, which is faster than the scientific community expected.

At the same time, the infectious disease expert said the number of hospitalizations doubled in the last 20 days.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced 3,605 new infections in Greece on Thursday, while intubations of patients rose to 240.