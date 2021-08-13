fifty-one-businesses-in-attica-destroyed-by-wildfires

Some 22 businesses in Attica were completely gutted and another 29 are too severely damaged to operate after the wildfires, the Attica Region authorities said on Thursday.

The regional authority completed its assessment and found that 77 businesses in total were affected by the wildfires that started on August 3.

In terms of location, 73 businesses were in eastern Attica (Kryoneri, Oropos, Kapandriti, Polydendri, Afidnes, and elsewhere), 3 were in the northern section (Adames area, in Kifissia), and 1 in Ano Liossia.

Businesses that were damaged are mainly in the sectors of restaurant and catering, event organizers, food stores (including butchers, fishmongers, bakeries, patisseries), construction companies, car sellers, transportation companies and sports events.

The region is sending the files with documentary proof by the owners to the Finance Ministry for compensation, while the regional authority said it will continue to inspect and collect evidence from any more applicants who want to be compensated.

[ANA-MPA]