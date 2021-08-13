appeal-to-health-workers-to-get-vaccinated-as-deadline-looms

Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis on Thursday urged unvaccinated health workers at state-run and private hospitals to get their shots against Covid-19 before the set deadline.

In a letter to the directors of Greece’s regional health clinics, he said that health workers are obliged by law to have their first vaccination shot, or single-dose vaccine, by September 1. He warned that, according to law, health workers at state hospitals will be suspended if they refuse.

On Monday, the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees notified the ministries of Health, Interior, Labor and Finance of its decision that health workers will abstain from compulsory vaccinations.