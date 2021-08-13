greece-sees-mini-reshuffle-in-wake-of-fires

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has conducted a mini reshuffle to his ministerial team in the wake of the massive wildfires.

Christos Triantopoulos, until now secretary general for economic policy, has been named deputy minister to the prime minister on issues of state aid and recovery from natural disasters.

Christos Skertsos will quit as deputy minister to the prime minister to take over as state minister. His area of responsibility will not be affected.

Ioannis Oikonomou will leave the Ministry of Rural Development and Food, where he was a deputy, to become government spokesman. Aristotelia Peloni will remain deputy spokeswoman.

Oikonomou will be replaced by Giorgos Stylios who has until now served as deputy digital governance minister.

Stylios’ post at the Ministry of Digital Governance will be filled in by Theodoros Livanios, until now deputy minister to the prime minister.

The new ministers will be sworn in at the Presidential Palace on Friday at 1 p.m.