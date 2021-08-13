monastery-locked-down-after-16-nuns-test-positive-for-covid-19

Authorities have placed on lockdown the Agios Nektarios Monastery on the island of Aegina, in the Saronic Gulf, after 16 nuns tested positive for coronavirus.

All 25 residents of the monastery were tested by a team from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday.

Those positive for Covid-19 are now under isolation inside the monastery while those who were found negative will still be quarantined for close monitoring.

Authorities on Friday said the monastery will remain closed for two weeks until August 28.