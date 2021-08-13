NEWS

Police, dog owner clash over shooting of pit bull

police-dog-owner-clash-over-shooting-of-pit-bull
[SOOC]

In response to a claim by the partner of the owner of a pit bull that an officer shot and killed his dog unprovoked on Thursday, on Friday reiterated that it was an act of self-defense. The officer, police said, had been attacked by the dog and suffered a thigh injury. 

The incident occurred when officers from the DIAS motorcycle unit were dispatched to investigate complaints that two dogs were being kept on the roof of an apartment building in the Galatsi district of Athens.

The owner and one of the officers sent to the scene got into a verbal confrontation. The owner said that the dog approached the officer who shot it. The owner’s partner dismissed the claim that the pit bull attacked the officer, insisting it was in a playful mood.

The owner of the dog faces charges over the bodily harm caused to the police officer, who is also charged with killing the dog.

Crime
READ MORE
people-smugglers-arrested-at-athens-airport
NEWS

People smugglers arrested at Athens Airport

crete-doctor-accused-of-indecent-assault
NEWS

Crete doctor accused of indecent assault

A man holding a hose is helped to climb a slope, as a wildfire burns in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021. [Stringer/Reuters]
NEWS

Probe ordered into possible organized arson plan

armed-robbery-weapons-land-terror-suspect-in-dock
NEWS

Armed robbery, weapons land terror suspect in dock

young-man-stabbed-to-death-in-serres
NEWS

Young man stabbed to death in Serres 

[InTime News]
NEWS

Armed robber charged after leaving baker with life-threatening injuries