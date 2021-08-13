new-covid-infections-remain-above-3-000-for-fourth-day

New coronavirus infections eased to 3,493 on Friday, from 3,605 on Thursday, 3,475 on Wednesday and 4,181 on Tuesday.

Data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) showed that the total number of recorded cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 531,967.

Health authorities also announced 24 deaths which raised the number of fatalities to 13,182.

The number of intubated patients stood at 235 from 240 the previous day.

EODY said it conducted 117,692 tests in the last 24 hours, with the positivity rate at 2.96%.