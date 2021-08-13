us-embassy-issues-health-alert

The US Embassy in Greece has issued a health alert with frequently asked questions for travelers on a number of topics related to Covid-19 prevention and travel:

What do I do if I test or a member of my traveling party tests positive for Covid-19?

Per the Greek National Tourism Organization, if you test positive, you must return to your place of accommodation, inform the owner of the positive Covid test, and take all necessary personal hygiene measures (quarantine) until further notice. The Greek Civil Protection authorities may move you to a designated quarantine hotel or allow you to remain in your current accommodation, depending on the circumstances. The cost of accommodation in designated quarantine hotels is covered by the Greek government. The length of quarantine is determined by Civil Protection, typically 10-14 days. This period cannot be shortened if your planned flight departs before the end of your quarantine, even if you obtain a follow up PCR test and the result is negative. If you test positive while in Greece and do not follow the guidance of the Civil Protection authorities, you risk a fine of €5,000, and possible arrest.

All visitors must abide by all Covid-19 health protocols in place by the Greek Government without exception. The Embassy cannot intervene in the mandatory isolation procedures or request an exception on your behalf. The General Secretariat for Civil Protection can be contacted directly at (+30) 213-1510100 or by email at [email protected] If you develop fever and/or respiratory symptoms, seek medical attention through your hotel and/or by dialing the National Public Health Organization at 1135 or (+30) 210-5212054. Your hotel, cruise operator, and/or Covid-19 testing laboratory may also be able to assist you in confirming necessary next steps with Civil Protection and other relevant local authorities.

What do I need in order to return to the United States after completing my quarantine in Greece?

All airline passengers to the United States ages two years and older must have a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel. Alternatively, travelers to the United States may provide documentation of recovery from COVID-19. If you have had a positive viral test in the past 3 months, and you have met the criteria to end isolation, you may travel with documentation of your positive viral test results and a letter from your healthcare provider that states you have been cleared for travel. The positive test result and letter together are referred to as “documentation of recovery.” Please note that neither the Greek Civil Protection nor the U.S. Embassy can issue the letter stating you are cleared to travel. Your hotel may be able to refer you to doctor licensed in Greece, and you may find medical providers also through the U.S. Embassy’s Medical Assistance page. Check the CDC website for detailed information and Frequently Asked Questions. When in doubt, check with your airline to verify whether your documentation meets current requirements.

Further restrictive measures, including travel restrictions, may be imposed in any region with higher incidence of Covid-19 with little to no advance notice. Additional information is available in English at travel.gov.gr and GreeceHealthFirst.gr, and in Greek at the Civil Protection website and the Greek government’s Covid-19 Measures website.