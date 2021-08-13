Newly sworn-in ministers speak of ‘hard work ahead’ after devastating fires

The Greek government’s focus will be on restoring damage to homes and businesses and assuring people harmed by the wildfires that the state “stands by them,” newly sworn-in Minister of State Akis Skertsos said to national broadcaster ERT on Friday.

In comments made before the ceremony which followed a mini cabinet reshuffle, ministers with new portfolios spoke of “hard work lying ahead.”

New Deputy to the Prime Minister and government spokesman Yiannis Economou said he was committed to doing his best “to highlight the government’s work during a time that is seminal and critical for our homeland, its people, and the country in general.”

Christos Triantopoulos, also deputy to the prime minister, said “we all have a lot to do with coordination and projects.”

Triantopoulos, former Finance Ministry Secretary General, will be responsible for the coordination and speedy delivery of state support and other restorative actions after the devastating fires in Greece.

Deputy Digital Minister Theodoros Livanios said “there are a lot of problems” to deal with.

New Deputy Agricultural Development & Foods Minister Giorgos Stylios spoke of “difficult circumstances” after Greece’s wildfires. “We have a lot of important things to do to be able to have [burned] areas back to normal.”

[ANA-MPA]