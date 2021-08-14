scattered-fire-pockets-still-active-in-the-peloponnese

Considerable firefighting forces were operating Friday evening at scattered fire pockets in the areas of Gortynia, Ancient Olympia in Ilia and also in eastern Mani, all in the Peloponnese, but there is no large fire front anymore, the Fire Brigade said.

In Gortynia and in neighboring prefecture Ilia, and also in specific areas in the municipality of Ancient Olympia, Greek firefighters have been strengthened by additional forces via the European Civil Protection RescEU: 35 firefighters and 14 fire engines from the Czech Republic, 240 firefighters and 60 fire engines from France, 244 firefighters and 56 fire engines from Germany and 40 firefighters and 13 fire engines from Austria.

Two water-dowsing aircraft and six helicopters are also flying over these areas, including volunteer firefighters and local authority water trucks, while the mobile center of operations ‘Olympos’ is also in the area.

In eastern Mani, 40 firefighters with 15 vehicles and a ground team are assisted by the Greek army, volunteer firefighters and local authority water trucks.

Another fire at the area of Drialia, also in eastern Mani, was being dealt with by 16 firefighters and 7 fire engines, and 2 helicopters that had to stop after sunset.

[ANA-MPA]