New fire in southern Evia; village evacuated

A fire has broken out at the Mesochoria area, on the southern part of the island of Evia, Greece’s Fire Service says.

It was just announced, at about 3.30 pm local, that the village of Mesochoria is being evacuated, as a precaution.

There are firefighters there already and forces from the northern part of the island, which was heavily damaged by fire earlier this month, are going to the area.

The prevailing high winds, up to a gale force 74 kilometers per hour (46 mph), are a major problem for the firefighters. Operating there are 24 firefighters, 2 planes and 2 helicopters.

Earlier Saturday, a fire started in central-south Evia, burning farmland and forest, but, so far, appears relatively contained. 

