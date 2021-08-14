NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 3,270 new cases, 24 deaths

coronavirus-3-270-new-cases-24-deaths
[INTIME NEWS]

Greek health authorities announced 3,270 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Saturday, as well as 24 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 236 early Sunday afternoon, up from 235 a day earlier and 198 last Saturday.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, had the most new cases (909) followed by Thessaloniki (248) and Iraklio, Crete (208)

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 535,237 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 13,206 fatalities.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Martin Divisek/EPA]
NEWS

New Covid infections remain above 3,000 for fourth day

monastery-locked-down-after-16-nuns-test-positive-for-covid-19
NEWS

Monastery locked down after 16 nuns test positive for Covid-19

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Delta variant accounts for 79.1 pct of new cases, says expert

curfews-in-hania-and-zakynthos-extended-to-august-18
NEWS

Curfews in Hania and Zakynthos extended to August 18

[SOOC]
NEWS

Intubations rise to 240, new Covid-19 cases to 3,605

minister-nudges-unvaccinated-health-workers
NEWS

Minister nudges unvaccinated health workers