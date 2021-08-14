Coronavirus: 3,270 new cases, 24 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 3,270 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Saturday, as well as 24 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 236 early Sunday afternoon, up from 235 a day earlier and 198 last Saturday.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, had the most new cases (909) followed by Thessaloniki (248) and Iraklio, Crete (208)

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 535,237 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 13,206 fatalities.