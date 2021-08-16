NEWS

Civil protection authorities warn of fire hazard in four regions Monday

civil-protection-authorities-warn-of-fire-hazard-in-four-regions-monday

With temperatures in the high 30s Celsius persisting this week, Greek authorities have issued a fire hazard warning for Monday.

According to the fire hazard prediction map published by the Civil Protection Agency, four regions are considered to be at particular risk of wildfires, ranking at Level 4 out of 5, or orange. They are Attica, Central Greece, the Peloponesse and the northern Aegean (particularly the island of Chios).

Residents and visitors are advised not to engage in any dangerous activities such as building campfires, holding barbecues or burning plant trimmings in at-risk regions, and especially in wooded areas. They are also urged to be especially mindful of littering, as trash like tin cans, cigarette butts or plastic bottles can spark or accelerate a blaze.

Authorities have meanwhile banned public access to forestland, natural parks and Natura areas until August 20.

Up until Thursday night, 58 large forest fires were recorded in Greece, which burned a total area of 116,165 hectares.

