unvaccinated-staff-at-volos-nursing-home-suspended

Ten employees – five health workers and five administrative staff – at a nursing home in Volos, in central Greece, have been suspended as a result of refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the head of the facility, Pavlos Panos.

Speaking to local media, Panos said that a special committee is reviewing an appeal by three workers who have cited health concerns for their refusal.

According to legislation passed last month, unvaccinated healthcare professionals are to remain on unpaid leave during which they will also lose their social security.

The mandatory inoculation concerns medical, paramedical, nursing, administrative and support staff in hospitals, as well as private, public and municipal care facilities for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Employers face fines up to 200,000 euros.

The legislation was to take effect as of this Monday for workers at nursing homes and from September 1 for healthcare staff.

Three residents of the facility who tested positive for Covid-19 are being treated at the Volos General Hospital, Panos said.