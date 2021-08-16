Emergency 112 alert issued for east Attica wildfire, one woman missing

An emergency 112 alert has been issued to residents near the fire that broke out in Keratea, in east Attica, to evacuate their homes.

A total of 71 firefighters with 25 fire trucks are trying to contain the blaze which broke out shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Markati. Six water-dropping aircraft and four helicopters are also involved in the operation.

An elderly woman with disabilities is missing, local officials said. At least ten houses have been damaged in the blaze.

Traffic has been stopped on the old Keratea-Lavrio highway.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. A local official cited indications that pointed to arson.