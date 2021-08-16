arrests-at-cretan-airports-over-bogus-travel-documents

Twenty-four foreign nationals have been arrested this month for possessing forged travel documents at the international airports of Iraklio and Hania on the island of Crete as they tried to board flights for Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium and Switzerland.

The arrests of 16 men and eight women took place on August 9-15.

The forged travel documents appeared to have been issued by the authorities of France, Italy, Japan, Bulgaria and Romania.