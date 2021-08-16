civil-protection-minister-suffers-ischemic-event

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias suffered an ischemic event and is recuperating, the hospital where he is being treated announced on Monday afternoon.

Agia Olga Hospital said Hardalias was admitted at 2.30 p.m. and underwent coronary angioplasty and that the procedure was “successful.” It also said that the minister will remain at the cardiological clinic for monitoring.

The 52-year-old minister has been responsible for coordinating the fire-fighting efforts during the past few weeks when catasgrophic blazes destroyed large swathes of forest near Athens and in northern Evia, forcing hundeds to evacuate their villages.

Civil Protection announced on Monday afternoon that Secretary General for Civil Protection, Vassilios Papageorgiou, will step in until Hardalias recuperates.