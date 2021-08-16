officials-appeal-to-brussels-over-pontic-greek-s-deportation-from-turkey

Greek officials have appealed to the European Commission and the European Union High Representative Josep Borrell to protest the deportation on Friday by Turkish authorities of the head of the Pan-Pontian Federation of Greece, George Varythymiadis, who had traveled to the country to attend a special service at the Sumela Monastery in Trabzon on Saturday.

Varythymiadis was illegally detained in the transit area of Istanbul’s international airport and not allowed to enter Turkey.

Eliza Vozemberg-Vrionidi, a member of the European Parliament for New Democracy, submitted a question to the European Commission, emphasizing that Turkey violates fundamental human rights at every opportunity and continues practices that are not in line with European values.

She called on the Commission to react immediately against Turkey’s “illegal” behavior that circumvents any concept of the rule of law.

In addition, MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou sent a letter to Borrell, urging action against deportations of Greeks of Pontic origin by the Turkish authorities, and to assist the effort for the recognition of the Pontic Genocide at the European Union level.