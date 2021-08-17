nursing-home-evacuated-due-to-fire

A nursing home was evacuated in the Vilia area, northwest of Athens, as a fire burned for a second day on Tuesday.

Twelve residents were moved to the Agia Varvara General Hospital in western Athens. Two more Covid-19 patients were taken to the Attikon Hospital in Haidari in western Athens.

Five settlements were evacuated overnight.

The fire service said 330 firefighters with 115 vehicles were battling the fire on Tuesday with air support provided by five water-dropping planes and six helicopters.