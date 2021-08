New coronavirus infections surged to 4,206 on Tuesday, the highest number since April 6, when health authorities announced 4,309 cases.

Data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) showed that the number of patients on ventilators rose to 258 from 250 the previous day, while 16 patients died of Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 543,749 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 13,253 fatalities.