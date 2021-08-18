athens-university-ranked-among-world-s-top-400

The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) is among the top 400 universities in the world while a total of four Greek universities are in the top 1,000, according to the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), also known as the Shanghai Ranking, which is the oldest international university league table, first published in 2003.

Based on the results, EKPA is ranked in positions 301-400, followed by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in positions 501-600, the University of Crete in positions 601-700 and the University of Thessaly in positions 801- 900.

Greek academics consider it a great success for Greek universities to be included in the Shanghai Ranking, given that 30% of the total score of this evaluation comes from graduates and professors who have won the Nobel Prize or Fields Medal in mathematics (without taking into account other important awards).