President calls for support of Afghanistan’s women

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said it was everyone’s duty not to ignore the voices of Afghanistan’s women as they face “violence and hate by fanatical Islamists.”

“These days, when terror dominates Afghanistan, our minds and hearts are with the women in the country, who are targeted by the Taliban just because they wanted to take advantage of their fragile freedom to study, work, and throw off the burka,” Sakellaropoulou said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

These women “are subjected to the violence and hate of fanatical Islamists against life itself, against everything that makes life worth living.”

She added that “the desperate voices of these women seek support and hope, a saving hand that will remove them and their children from the gloom, from the darkness that will turn them into shadows, if it doesn’t annihilate them entirely. These voices are sounding in our ears like a remorse, and it is our duty not to ignore them.”

[ANA-MPA]