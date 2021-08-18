building-coefficient-transfers-in-final-stretch

The process of determining the zones that will allow for building coefficient transfers is reportedly entering the final stretch.

A building coefficient determines the building-to-land ratio. The transfer of coefficients is expected to change the urban landscape of various areas around the country. According to the Environment Ministry’s plans, the coefficient transfer will be allowed in areas that are either sparsely built or with many low buildings. Also favored will be areas where there are administration buildings, offices etc and industrial parks.

The relevant technical specifications and studies approved by the ministry will be announced in the near future. These studies will be approved by presidential decree and will be accompanied by a strategic environmental impact study, and preceded by consultations with local authorities.

The consultations will be of an advisory nature, meaning that the municipalities cannot reject the ministry’s proposal.