A Greek citizen was evacuated from Kabul to Islamabad where he was greeted by embassy officials, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced late Tuesday night.

The evacuation of Farhad Agajan, a naturalized Greek citizen of Afghani descent, was achieved with the help of other EU countries.

Dendias also said embassy officials are with Agajan and are preparing for his return to Greece, which is expected to take place “as soon as possible.”