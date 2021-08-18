NEWS

Wanted Swedish national arrested in Halkidiki

A Swedish national wanted in his country for trafficking large quantities of cocaine and money laundering was arrested on Tuesday morning at Nea Fokea, Chalkidiki.

The 38-year-old suspect had a European arrest warrant pending against him. Greek authorities cooperated with other European police units in the manhunt.

Based on the Swedish prosecution documents, the man is accused for a least two cases of importing 337 kilos of cocaine by sea, as well as using 400,000 euros from his illegal activities to buy land and other assets in Sweden, Germany, Greece and Panama.

The alleged crimes appear to have been committed from the summer of 2020 until November 2020 in Sweden and other European countries.

The suspect will be led before a prosecutor in Thessaloniki on Wednesday who will launch the procedure for his extradition to Sweden. 

Crime
