Civil Protection Minister discharged from hospital, advised to rest

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias who was hospitalized on Monday after suffering a heart incident was discharged on Wednesday afternoon, the hospital said.

According to its announcement, the minister is “asymptomatic” and “in excellent condition,” and was advised to rest at home for a few days.

Hardalias underwent a coronary angioplasty which was deemed “sucessful.”

The 52-year-old minister has been responsible for coordinating the fire-fighting efforts during the past few weeks when catasgrophic blazes destroyed large swathes of forest near Athens and in northern Evia, forcing hundeds to evacuate their villages.