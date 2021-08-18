NEWS

Civil Protection Minister discharged from hospital, advised to rest

civil-protection-minister-discharged-from-hospital-advised-to-rest
[Intime News]

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias who was hospitalized on Monday after suffering a heart incident was discharged on Wednesday afternoon, the hospital said.

According to its announcement, the minister is “asymptomatic” and “in excellent condition,” and was advised to rest at home for a few days.

Hardalias underwent a coronary angioplasty which was deemed “sucessful.”

The 52-year-old minister has been responsible for coordinating the fire-fighting efforts during the past few weeks when catasgrophic blazes destroyed large swathes of forest near Athens and in northern Evia, forcing hundeds to evacuate their villages.

 

Health
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Civil Protection Minister hospitalized after heart incident

appeal-to-health-workers-to-get-vaccinated-as-deadline-looms
NEWS

Appeal to health workers to get vaccinated as deadline looms

minister-nudges-unvaccinated-health-workers
NEWS

Minister nudges unvaccinated health workers

[Sooc]
NEWS

Guidelines issued to deal with smoke, microparticles

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Hospital workers union to shun mandatory vaccines

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Mask use urged against Athens smoke