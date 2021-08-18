Woman strangles sister near Katerini
A 75-year-old woman strangled her 73-year-old sister, with whom she lived in a settlement outside the town of Katerini, northern Greece, on Wednesday.
The 75-year-old allegedly used a handbag cord in the crime committed shortly after dawn.
The woman was found dead by a relative who lives in the same neighborhood, who notified police.
The perpetrator was arrested shortly after.
A case was filed against her for intentional homicide.
She appeared before a prosecutor later in the day.
According to police sources, she is said to have been experiencing psychological problems lately.