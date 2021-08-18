NEWS

Woman strangles sister near Katerini

woman-strangles-sister-near-katerini
[ANA-MPA]

A 75-year-old woman strangled her 73-year-old sister, with whom she lived in a settlement outside the town of Katerini, northern Greece, on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old allegedly used a handbag cord in the crime committed shortly after dawn.

The woman was found dead by a relative who lives in the same neighborhood, who notified police.

The perpetrator was arrested shortly after.

A case was filed against her for intentional homicide.

She appeared before a prosecutor later in the day.

According to police sources, she is said to have been experiencing psychological problems lately.

Crime
READ MORE
[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Fugitive wanted by Interpol nabbed in Athens

wanted-swedish-national-arrested-in-halkidiki
NEWS

Wanted Swedish national arrested in Halkidiki

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Woman arrested in Rhodes for arson

[SOOC]
NEWS

Police, dog owner clash over shooting of pit bull

people-smugglers-arrested-at-athens-airport
NEWS

People smugglers arrested at Athens Airport

crete-doctor-accused-of-indecent-assault
NEWS

Crete doctor accused of indecent assault