Plans to start charging admission to Olympus

[InTime News]

The Environment Ministry is reportedly considering charging an entrance fee for visits to the Mount Olympus National Park in central Greece, in line with many other European Union countries as far as protected areas are concerned.

Currently in Greece the measure has only been implemented at the Samaria Gorge on Crete.

An admission fee had also been scheduled to be introduced at the National Marine Park of Alonissos this year but was postponed after reactions by local bodies, as well as professionals who make day trips by boat from Alonnisos and Skopelos.

An important issue is where the revenue will end up, as today there is no mechanism to ensure that it goes toward the protected area.

A leaked draft ministerial decision, which has not been signed, stipulates a fee of 6 euros per person and €12 per car, as well as an annual pass for €40 (€20 for local residents).

