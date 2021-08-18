wildfire-rages-for-third-day-in-vilia

The large wildfire in the area of Vilia in western Attica remained out of control until late Wednesday, with the fire brigade and local authorities trying to douse it before it caused damage to houses in the settlement.

Some 400 firefighters, assisted by a contingent of their colleagues from Poland along with 15 helicopters and six firefighting planes, were deployed to the area.

In comments to Kathimerini Wednesday night, the deputy regional governor of Attica in charge of civil protection, Vassilis Kokkalis, said the flames had reached about 100 meters from the first buildings on the east side of Vilia, and that a house outside the settlement had already suffered damage.

According to estimates of local authority officials, the fire, which broke out early Monday afternoon, and its front Wednesday extended over 15-17 kilometers. Sources from the fire department referred to “many, different focal points within an area of 6,000 hectares.”

According to the latest reports Wednesday, there were four major outbreaks of the fire. The first was on a plateau near Psatha, the second was headed toward the plain of Megara and a third continued to burn at Kandyli, near the road that connects Mandra with Megara. The fourth front was located near the settlements of Palaiochori and Agia Sotira, moving toward Vilia.