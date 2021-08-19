firefighting-reinforcements-sent-for-vilia-blaze

Greek authorities say they have reinforced firefighting forces tackling a large forest fire in the area of Vilia west of Athens which is burning for a fourth day Thursday.

The fire department says 427 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, along with 149 vehicles are battling the flames. Seven water-dropping planes – including a Beriev Be-200 amphibious plane from Russia – and seven helicopters are now providing air support.

The blaze is at the moment moving in the direction of Inoi and Panorama. The villages of Agia Paraskevi, Karaouli and Thea are not in immediate danger.

Many roads through the affected areas have been closed.