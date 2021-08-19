NEWS

Ghani has not sought asylum in Cyprus, spokesman says

Nicosia has denied a Turkish newspaper report that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has sought asylum in the Republic of Cyprus.
 
“We would like to clarify that such a request has never been submitted to the Asylum Service of the Interior Ministry, nor in any of our embassies abroad,” government spokesman Marios Pelekanou said Thursday.

Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported Wednesday that Ghani had applied or was considering applying for asylum in the country.

Ghani left Afghanistan suddenly as Taliban forces entered Kabul on Sunday.

