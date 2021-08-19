NEWS

Defense, Citizen Protections ministers to visit Evros on Friday

Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysohoidis will visit military units and posts on Greece’s northeastern border with Turkey on Friday, as the country prepares for a possible new wave of migrants from Afghanistan in the coming weeks.

The ministers will be accompanied by the head of the Greek Armed Forces, Konstantinos Floros, and the Head of Greek Police, Lieutenant General Michail Karamalakis.

Law enforcement authorities, the coast guard and the armed forces are drafting plans to police and shield the Evros land border and the eastern Aegean.

The issue was discussed at Wednesday’s Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA), with measures on the table similar to those implemented in March 2020 during the crisis at the Evros border.

 

