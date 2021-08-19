Thessaloniki bank robber escapes with €7,000

An unknown perpetrator robbed a bank on Thursday in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The incident occurred at noon at a bank at 41 Smyrnis Street in Kalamaria.

Posing as a customer, the perpetrator approached the counter and handed the teller a handwritten note informing him that it was a robbery and instructing him to hand over the available cash.

According to police sources, he was armed but did not use or point his weapon.

The cashier handed him 7,000 euros, with which the perpetrator fled the scene on foot.

Police have launched a manhunt.