NEWS

November 17 killer seeking release

november-17-killer-seeking-release

The main hitman of the now-defunct November 17 terrorist group, Dimitris Koufodinas, has submitted a request for release for the first time, as on September 19 he will have completed 19 years in prison and will be allowed to start the relevant proceedings under the provisions of the penal code.

The request will be forwarded to the relevant judicial authorities and a ruling will be issued in due course.

Koufodinas, 63, was sentenced to 11 life sentences and 25 years in prison for 11 murders, attempted murder, membership of a criminal organization, as well as the possession and use of weapons and explosives.

Earlier this year, Koufodinas went on a 66-day hunger strike, demanding to be transferred to a prison of his choice. 

Terrorism Justice
READ MORE
top-court-rejects-jailed-terrorist-amp-8217-s-request-to-annul-prison-transfer
NEWS

Top court rejects jailed terrorist’s request to annul prison transfer

council-of-state-rejects-koufodinas-request
NEWS

Council of State rejects Koufodinas request

Protesters are gathered in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square during a rally in support of hunger-striking terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, in Athens, on Thursday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Koufodinas appeal rejected as he enters 58th day of hunger strike

[InTime News]
NEWS

Court rejects Koufodinas appeal for commuted sentence

koufodinas-lawyer-to-seek-suspension-of-sentence-citing-health-reasons
NEWS

Koufodinas’ lawyer to seek suspension of sentence citing health reasons

son-of-n17-victim-reiterates-call-for-koufodinas-to-stop-hunger-strike
KOUFODINAS

Son of N17 victim reiterates call for Koufodinas to stop hunger strike