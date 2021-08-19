november-17-killer-seeking-release

The main hitman of the now-defunct November 17 terrorist group, Dimitris Koufodinas, has submitted a request for release for the first time, as on September 19 he will have completed 19 years in prison and will be allowed to start the relevant proceedings under the provisions of the penal code.

The request will be forwarded to the relevant judicial authorities and a ruling will be issued in due course.

Koufodinas, 63, was sentenced to 11 life sentences and 25 years in prison for 11 murders, attempted murder, membership of a criminal organization, as well as the possession and use of weapons and explosives.

Earlier this year, Koufodinas went on a 66-day hunger strike, demanding to be transferred to a prison of his choice.