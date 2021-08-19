NEWS

Germany to designate parts of Greece Covid-19 high-risk area, Funke reports

germany-to-designate-parts-of-greece-covid-19-high-risk-area-funke-reports
[Periklis Merakos]

The German government plans to designate parts of Greece and some areas of Ireland as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days, the Funke media group reported on Thursday.

The Ionian Islands, Crete and islands in the southern Aegean Sea would be affected, reported Funke, adding that Kosovo and North Macedonia would also be upgraded.

However, the government also wants to downgrade some regions in Spain, including Valencia and the Canary Islands, which were previously designated high-risk areas. Brazil and Uruguay are also no longer to be considered virus-variant areas.

Travellers entering Germany from high-risk areas must go into quarantine for 10 days unless they have been fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19. Self-isolation can be ended after five days at the earliest with a negative test. 

[Reuters]

Tourism Travel Coronavirus
READ MORE
aegean-isles-on-shaky-ground-as-covid-cases-rise
NEWS

Aegean isles on shaky ground as Covid cases rise

[Reuters]
NEWS

EU health body warns against visiting popular Greek islands over Covid-19

[Intime News]
NEWS

About 2,500 travelers turned away in ferry checks

[Intime News]
NEWS

Covid test mandatory for unvaccinated returning from islands

[Intime News]
NEWS

‘Strong recommendation’ for self-test before return trips

[Intime News]
NEWS

Experts advising more tests, only vaccinated in soccer matches