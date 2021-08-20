Protests against Taliban take place in EU cities 

As protesters marched against the Taliban on the streets of Kabul, similar marches took place in cities across Europe, including Athens, where members of Greece’s Afghan community held a demo in Syntagma Square.

Concern is strong in Greece, as in other EU states, that developments in Afghanistan could trigger a refugee crisis similar to that in 2015, and so Athens is seeking a common EU stance on the issue.

“All forces are on alert at the borders. We will not allow a reliving of the scenes of 2015,” government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry is undertaking initiatives to bring back eight Afghan nationals who worked with Greek forces there. “We will not stop until we bring them back to our country,” Oikonomou said.