NEWS

Protests against Taliban take place in EU cities 

protests-against-taliban-take-place-in-eu-cities

As protesters marched against the Taliban on the streets of Kabul, similar marches took place in cities across Europe, including Athens, where members of Greece’s Afghan community held a demo in Syntagma Square.

Concern is strong in Greece, as in other EU states, that developments in Afghanistan could trigger a refugee crisis similar to that in 2015, and so Athens is seeking a common EU stance on the issue.

“All forces are on alert at the borders. We will not allow a reliving of the scenes of 2015,” government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry is undertaking initiatives to bring back eight Afghan nationals who worked with Greek forces there. “We will not stop until we bring them back to our country,” Oikonomou said.

Protest Rally
READ MORE
hospital-employees-holding-protest-rally-on-tuesday
NEWS

Hospital employees holding protest rally on Tuesday

Anti-vaccine protesters take part in a demonstration outside the parliament building after the government announced mandatory vaccinations for certain sectors, in Athens, Greece, July 14, 2021. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Plan to vaccinate teens triggers large protests in Greece

amnesty-says-greek-police-using-pandemic-to-crush-protests
NEWS

Amnesty says Greek police using pandemic to crush protests

health-workers-stage-rally-in-athens
IMAGES

Health workers stage rally in Athens

File photo.
NEWS

Students to rally in Athens over education bill

Students wearing protective face masks hold flags and banners during a a demonstration against government plans to set up a university police, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, March 10. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
NEWS

Student rallies held in Athens and Thessaloniki